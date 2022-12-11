Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday, the school reported.

"Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022)," MSU said in a press release. "That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."

This news comes two weeks after the Bulldogs' upset win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the annual Egg Bowl, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is known to tweet support of Leach, often referring to him as "the Pirate."

