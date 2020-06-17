The NCAA approved the new offseason workout plan on Wednesday evening, giving teams additional practice days on top of their standard training camps.

Under new regulations, Ole Miss will be able to start actual football practices on July 13. The differences between these workouts and current voluntary activities are significant.

Currently, only the Ole Miss strength and conditioning staff is allowed to interact with players during practices. Normal, on-field coaches are not permitted any actual interactions.

The new protocols wouldn't be as much of an extended training camp as much as it is extra time in facilities for coach and player interaction.

Below are the details of the updated practice schedules.

Ole Miss coaches will begin interacting with players July 13

July 13 starts "required" workouts

Two week period



Six hours per week with strength staff and two hours with coaches for film study

"Enhanced" summer training follow "required" workouts on July 24

Two-week plan in which athletes are allowed 20 hours of activity (8 strength and conditioning and film, one hour of daily team meetings and one hour of daily walk-throughs)



Similar to NFL OTAs, main difference would be no helmets allowed during walk-throughs.

Normal four-week training camp following the "enhanced" period

