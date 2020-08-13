The Grove Report
NCAA Cancels All D1 Fall Championships; Leaves FBS Football Only Sport With a Chance

Nate Gabler

There's only one man standing. FBS football is the only sport with a shot at hosting a championship.

The NCAA announced late on Thursday afternoon the cancellation of all fall championships in Division I athletics. Of course, the NCAA does not actually operate the football national championship, so that possibility is still at least on the table.

"We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships," said NCAA President Mark Emmert. "There's not enough schools participating... If we don't have half of the teams playing a sport, we can't have a legitimate championship. We can't, in any Division I NCAA Championship Sport, have a championship, which is everything other than FBS football."

Even in football, a championship is still very much up in the air. 

As we now know, the Big Ten and Pac-12 will be holding their football seasons in the spring, or at least trying to. Currently, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are planning on moving forward with modified fall football schedules. 

How the College Football Playoff will look is very much to be determined and no decisions have been made to this point. 

