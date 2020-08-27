SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

NCAA Clears Tavius Robinson for 2020: What Does He Bring to Ole Miss?

Nate Gabler

The NCAA has approved Ole Miss' transfer waiver for defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

A defensive lineman from Guelph University in Guelph, Ontario in Canada, Robinson transferred to Ole Miss following the cancellation of the Canadian U Sports season.

He'll no be immediately eligible to suit up for the Rebels.

Talking to The Grove Report following his transfer back in June, he called the cancelation of that season a "blessing in disguise," because he now gets to ball on the highest level and prove himself to NFL scouts.

“Looking at it now, it’s not that I regret it, going to Guelph. My experience at Guelph has been great. But I definitely could have done it back then," Robinson said. "All of the coronavirus stuff is kind of a blessing in disguise. Without it, it’s hard to say. I probably would have had to sit out a season or I just wouldn't have done it.”

(More from our longer feature on Robinson, including quotes from his coaches in Canada can be found here)

So what exactly will Robinson bring as far as instant impact at Ole Miss?

He's has already been practicing with the team, and his size and speed combination has made an impact right away. At 6-foot-8, he has a massive frame that should be able to hold much more weight than where he currently is at around 250-pounds.

His Canadian coaches say he runs a 4.60 40-yard dash and jumps a 35-inch vertical jump. You can't teach those sort of explosion numbers at that size.

Robinson is one of the more raw prospects at Ole Miss, but with the question marks on the defensive line he's going to need to contribute right away.

Ole Miss is expecting to be without leading returning pass rusher Sam Williams for extended time amid an investigation into sexual battery charges. between Williams' absence and losing three linemen last year to the NFL, there are a lot of holes to fill on the defensive front. Robinson could play a critical role.  

More From The Grove Report:

Jerrion Ealy is "Playing Chess" with the Ole Miss Defense

Hooping in Masks and Locker Room Tape: How Ole Miss WBB is Adjusting to the New Normal

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Sets Start Dates and Formats for Non-Football Fall Sports

The Southeastern Conference has established new start dates and formats for the SEC cross country, soccer and volleyball seasons as well as the fall golf and tennis seasons.

Nate Gabler

Eli Johnson Enters Transfer Portal Following Opting Out of 2020 Season

Ole Miss' incumbent starting center Eli Johnson opted out of the 2020 season right before the start of training camp. Now, he's in the transfer portal.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Jerrion Ealy's First Press Conference of 2020

Jerrion Ealy, or should I say Franklin, as we had to call him today, met with media on Wednesday for the first time since the 2019 Egg Bowl.See above for everything the lynchpin of the Ole Miss offense said.

Nate Gabler

Jerrion Ealy is "Playing Chess" with the Ole Miss Defense

The original Queen's gambit worked because of the surprise. Intentionally sacrificing your most valuable piece to get inside an opponent's head. Jerrion Ealy is working to do the same with SEC linebackers in 2020.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Legend Marshall Henderson Joins Men’s Hoops Staff

One of the most popular players in Ole Miss basketball history returns to campus, as head coach announced the addition of Marshall Henderson to his staff.

Nate Gabler

How Ole Miss Left Tackle Nick Broeker Can Make The Year Two Leap

Left tackles don't exactly play significant snaps as true freshmen the SEC. It's not supposed to happen. Someone apparently forgot to tell this to Nick Broeker. His second year could be even better.

Nate Gabler

Hooping in Masks and Locker Room Tape: How Ole Miss WBB is Adjusting to the New Normal

They're practicing in masks, swapping basketballs out between drills and lacking any sort of Division I amenities. But the Ole Miss women's basketball team isn't complaining.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Week Two Press Conference

We're two weeks into training camp, with one full scrimmage in the books and Lane Kiffin spoke to media in his regular slot on Monday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Announces Football Ticketing Plan, 25-Percent Capacity

As established by the State of Mississippi's latest executive orders, Ole Miss home football games will be at 25 percent capacity in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to begin the upcoming season.

Nate Gabler

Training Camp Notebook: 6 Telling Statements from Monday Press Conferences

Lane Kiffin speaks to media every Monday during camp. Below are the six most interesting things to take away from talking to Kiffin, as well as left tackle Nick Broeker and defensive back Keidron Smith following Monday's practice.

Nate Gabler