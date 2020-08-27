NCAA Clears Tavius Robinson for 2020: What Does He Bring to Ole Miss?

The NCAA has approved Ole Miss' transfer waiver for defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

A defensive lineman from Guelph University in Guelph, Ontario in Canada, Robinson transferred to Ole Miss following the cancellation of the Canadian U Sports season.

He'll no be immediately eligible to suit up for the Rebels.

Talking to The Grove Report following his transfer back in June, he called the cancelation of that season a "blessing in disguise," because he now gets to ball on the highest level and prove himself to NFL scouts.

“Looking at it now, it’s not that I regret it, going to Guelph. My experience at Guelph has been great. But I definitely could have done it back then," Robinson said. "All of the coronavirus stuff is kind of a blessing in disguise. Without it, it’s hard to say. I probably would have had to sit out a season or I just wouldn't have done it.”

(More from our longer feature on Robinson, including quotes from his coaches in Canada can be found here)



So what exactly will Robinson bring as far as instant impact at Ole Miss?

He's has already been practicing with the team, and his size and speed combination has made an impact right away. At 6-foot-8, he has a massive frame that should be able to hold much more weight than where he currently is at around 250-pounds.

His Canadian coaches say he runs a 4.60 40-yard dash and jumps a 35-inch vertical jump. You can't teach those sort of explosion numbers at that size.

Robinson is one of the more raw prospects at Ole Miss, but with the question marks on the defensive line he's going to need to contribute right away.

Ole Miss is expecting to be without leading returning pass rusher Sam Williams for extended time amid an investigation into sexual battery charges. between Williams' absence and losing three linemen last year to the NFL, there are a lot of holes to fill on the defensive front. Robinson could play a critical role.

