Former Ole Miss All-American Safety Trae Elston Selected by New Jersey Generals

After a stellar career with the Rebels and a brief NFL career, Trae Elston is Drafted by the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

The Rebels continue to come off the board at the USFL Draft. Former cornerback Trae Elston went with the sixth pick of the ninth round to the New Jersey Generals.

Coming out of Oxford (Ala.) High School, Elston was a top-notch recruit that turned down several offers like Alabama, LSU and Auburn to join the ranks at Ole Miss.

Before leaving Ole Miss, Elston was a standout in Oxford. He accumulated 61 tackles as a freshman, starting nine times in 2012. During his sophomore campaign, Elston was even more impactful with 62 tackles and six tackles for loss while starting 11 games. Going into his junior season, Elston once again elevated his play.

The 2014 season saw Elston record 59 tackles, pick off one pass, recover a fumble, and create a fumble, which all helped the Rebels boast the nation’s top scoring defense at 16 points allowed per contest. As a senior, Elston was one of the nation’s best players.

2015 saw Elston make several different All-America teams and be First Team All-SEC. He created 18 pass breakups, picked off four passes, two of which were returned for touchdowns, 70 total tackles, and had five tackles for loss. He started off the 2015 season with back-to-back games with an interception for a touchdown versus Tennessee-Martin and Fresno State.

Elston played and/or was on the roster in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns (2016), Miami Dolphins (2017) and New Orleans Saints (2019).

By Brian Smith
51 seconds ago
