A.J. Brown: 'I Thought About Taking My Own Life'

Former Ole Miss wideout A.J. Brown reveals his battles with depression and nearly making a fateful decision.

Since his time as a recruit at Starkville High School, former Ole Miss wide receiver A. J. Brown was always known for his outgoing and infectious persona.

In many ways, he was the voice and the personality of the program.

And after being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, the world seemed to be at Brown's fingertips.

However, in the midst of a breakout rookie season with Tennessee, Brown was lost, finding himself in a mental-health battle with depression.

And as he revealed on Saturday via his social media accounts, that battle nearly cost him his life.

"I’m nervous even to be saying this,” Brown said. “A year ago from today, I thought about taking my own life. I had no more hope for better days and everything was just going wrong for me."

The purpose of Brown's message was not sympathy or attention, but awareness, urging those struggling with mental issues such as depression and suicidal thoughts to seek help and find what it is that makes them happy in life.

"The reason why I'm sharing this message with you today is, I’m still here. I’m still going. I’m still smiling. I have a lot of things to be grateful for,” said Brown. “I just want to encourage everyone to protect your mental [health]. Talk to someone. Get things off your chest. Do things that make you happy.”

Brown got the help that he needed, and now, he is in the midst of yet another excellent season with the Titans. But more important than football, and thanks to the help that he received, Brown has a new outlook on life.

Mental health issues, unlike physical health issues, are not always taken seriously by the general public. They are also rarely visible in plain sight until it is either too late or until those that are suffering choose to speak up.

Brown, however, now understands that struggle and is urging anyone else who will listen to do their best to understand it as well.

“It's so important. I didn’t think depression was real until it happened to me," Brown said. "But now I know it’s really real. Guys, talk to someone, get things off your chest, and take depression seriously.”

