NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 7?

Did any Rebels standout in Week 7 of the NFL season?

During football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturday in order to build a career that will allow them to play on Sundays.

There are currently 17 former Rebels on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them played this weekend:

New York Giants TE Evan Engram caught a team-high six passes for 44 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers on National Tight Ends Day.

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded two tackles (one for a loss) in a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown caught a season-high eight passes for 133 yards in a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also found the end zone for the first time since Week 1 on a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf caught two passes for 96 yards in a loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

He also caught his career-long for a touchdown, an 84-yarder from quarterback Geno Smith. The TD was the third-longest in Seahawks history and according to Next Gen Stats, Metcalf ran at 21.31 miles per hour at his fastest, the top speed recorded by a Seahawks player this year.

Here's a look at the record-setting touchdown:

