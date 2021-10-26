    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 7?

    Did any Rebels standout in Week 7 of the NFL season?
    Author:

    During football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturday in order to build a career that will allow them to play on Sundays.

    There are currently 17 former Rebels on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

    Let's take a look to see how some of them played this weekend:

    New York Giants TE Evan Engram caught a team-high six passes for 44 yards in a win over the Carolina Panthers on National Tight Ends Day.

    Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded two tackles (one for a loss) in a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

    Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown caught a season-high eight passes for 133 yards in a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

    Recommended for You

    He also found the end zone for the first time since Week 1 on a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

    Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf caught two passes for 96 yards in a loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

    He also caught his career-long for a touchdown, an 84-yarder from quarterback Geno Smith. The TD was the third-longest in Seahawks history and according to Next Gen Stats, Metcalf ran at 21.31 miles per hour at his fastest, the top speed recorded by a Seahawks player this year.

    Here's a look at the record-setting touchdown:

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    DK Metcalf
    Football

    NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 7?

    35 seconds ago
    IMG_2754
    Football

    Heisman Watch: Does Matt Corral's Injury Hurt His Odds?

    17 minutes ago
    IMG_1887
    Basketball

    Through the Lens: Square Jam Hypes Up Anticipation for Basketball Season

    1 hour ago
    Khamauri Rogers
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: SI99 DB, State's Top Prospect Khamauri Rogers Rescheduled Rebel Official Visit

    1 hour ago
    D1337DE1-9E47-4BC3-B6B3-656B5C665239-610x343.v1
    Football

    LOOK: Why’s Peyton Manning Wearing Ole Miss Jersey on TV?

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17012534
    Football

    Ole Miss Defenders Honored By SEC After Strong Performances vs. LSU

    19 hours ago
    IMG_2812
    Football

    Through the Lens: Ole Miss Celebrates 31-17 LSU Win with the Mannings

    19 hours ago
    IMG_3067
    Football

    Lane Kiffin Earns Contract Bonus After Beating LSU

    20 hours ago