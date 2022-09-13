Skip to main content
NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 1?

Did any former Rebels stand out in Week 1 of the NFL season?
During the College Football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturdays to build a college resume so they can play on Sundays in the NFL.

There are currently 23 Rebel alumni on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let’s see how some of them performed this past Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden had a productive day through the air hauling in two receptions for 21 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Bolden also added on three carries for seven yards in a 24-19 Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox opened the regular season by recording just one reception for five yards in a blowout 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield recorded two tackles and one pass breakup in a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones recorded one total tackle in his NFL debut. The Bears pulled off an upset at home, beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton was all over the field on Sunday afternoon, recording a team-high eight tackles in a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones recorded five total tackles in the 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones recorded one total tackle in a 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home. 

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram caught four passes for 28 yards in a 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. 

New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore hauled in five receptions for 49 yards in a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf recorded seven receptions for 36 yards in a 17-16 victory over the Broncos. 

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown went off in his first game with the Eagles, hauling in 10 receptions for a whopping 155 yards. Brown's longest reception went for 54 yards, and he averaged 15.5 yards per catch. Brown's 155 yards are the most ever recorded by an Eagles player in his debut. Brown's effort gave Philadelphia the boost they needed to beat Detroit 38-35 on the road. 

Football

By Ben King
