Nick Saban Expresses Regret For Not Recruiting Ole Miss Running Back Quinshon Judkins

The Alabama head coach shared his opinion on the Rebels back during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins may only be a true freshman, but he has already put the Southeastern Conference on notice this season.

Judkins has accumulated over 1,000 yards rushing through nine games in Oxford, and he is looking to continue his success this weekend when the Rebels host the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since Judkins is a Pike Road, Ala., native, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is viewing the back as "the one who got away" from within his state.

"He’s a good player," Saban said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. "He’s had an outstanding year. He’s had a lot of production. Guy is a really, really good competitor. Does a good job of executing the plays they ask him to run. He’s relentless in the way he carries the ball. He’s tough, he runs behind his pads. He can make you miss. He’s got pretty good speed.

"We looked at him coming out last year. In hindsight, it’d be great if he was on our team."

That's high praise for Judkins who turned 19 on Oct. 23, a day where he rushed for 205 yards in an Ole Miss win over the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. Since he is not on Saban's team, however, the legendary head coach will be scheming to stop Judkins' already-established momentum when the Rebels and Tide meet on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

