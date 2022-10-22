Skip to main content

No. 7 Ole Miss Routed, Drops First Game of Season at LSU

The Rebels had no answer for the Tigers on defense on Saturday afternoon.

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels dropped their first game of the season on Saturday afternoon in a 45-20 final score vs. the LSU Tigers.

The Rebels opened up a 17-3 lead early in the game, but the Ole Miss defense struggled to slow down the Tigers' offense in the loss, surrendering over 400 yards of total offense. Penalties also did not help the Rebels in the game as they racked up 10 for 111 yards. 

Ole Miss looked to retake the lead late in the third quarter, but Jaxson Dart, hit as he threw, was intercepted in the end zone, and LSU was able to drive down field to claim an 11-point lead. Outside of the turnover, Dart looked strong on the day, going 16-for-31 and over 200 yards. 

Quinshon Judkins was the leading rusher for the Rebels, going for 111 yards on 25 carries. Zach Evans did not play in the game and was listed as questionable entering the afternoon with a knee injury.

Following the loss, Ole Miss now sits at 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. The Rebels will hit the road again next week when they travel to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

