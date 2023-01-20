Former North Texas Cornerback Deshawn Gaddie Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels bolstered their secondary when former North Texas cornerback DeShawn Gaddie announced his intentions to transfer to Ole Miss on Friday.

Gaddie, a junior out of Indianapolis, Ind., was a three-star recruit in UNT's 2019 signing class and adds a veteran presence to Ole Miss' secondary. In four seasons with the Mean Green, Gaddie recorded 149 total tackles 20 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two forced fumbles.

Coming out of Lamar High School in 2019, Gaddie was rated as the No. 129 cornerback recruit and No. 162 player in the state of Texas.

Gaddie entered the portal on Monday and shortly after announced that he was visiting Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Gaddie joins an Ole Miss defense that is officially under new management now that Pete Golding has taken over as the team's defensive coordinator.

Golding has been with the Crimson Tide since 2018, becoming the second-longest tenured defensive coordinator of the Nick Saban era with just Kirby Smart (2008-2015) holding the position longer. He took over defensive play calling in 2018 and has been Alabama's lead DC since 2019.

While Golding was at the helm of Alabama's defense, the Tide won three SEC titles, and one national championship after competing for three others during his five-year tenure.

