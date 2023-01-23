Ole Miss Adds JUCO Lineman Transfer Mana Taimani

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels added another recruiting piece for the 2023 season on Monday with the addition of offensive lineman Mana Taimani.

Taimani visited Oxford this weekend prior to his commitment to the Rebels. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

In addition to an Ole Miss offensive line that returns four starters, Taimani will join names like signees Brycen Sanders and Ethan Fields and transfers Victor Curne (Washington) and Quincy McGee (UAB) along the offensive front. These players will be led by new offensive line coach John Garrison.

The lineman transfers in from Diablo Valley Community College (Calif.). He played high school football at Clayton Valley Charter School in Concord, Calif., and transitioned to Diablo Valley after originally enrolling with the Wyoming Cowboys.

Before committing to the Rebels, Taimani visited Oklahoma State. He had offers from the Cowboys as well as the Auburn Tigers, Liberty Flames, Texas State Bobcats and UNLV Rebels.

