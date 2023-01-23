Skip to main content

Ole Miss Adds JUCO Lineman Transfer Mana Taimani

The Rebels added some strength up front on Monday.

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels added another recruiting piece for the 2023 season on Monday with the addition of offensive lineman Mana Taimani.

Taimani visited Oxford this weekend prior to his commitment to the Rebels. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

In addition to an Ole Miss offensive line that returns four starters, Taimani will join names like signees Brycen Sanders and Ethan Fields and transfers Victor Curne (Washington) and Quincy McGee (UAB) along the offensive front. These players will be led by new offensive line coach John Garrison.

The lineman transfers in from Diablo Valley Community College (Calif.). He played high school football at Clayton Valley Charter School in Concord, Calif., and transitioned to Diablo Valley after originally enrolling with the Wyoming Cowboys.

Before committing to the Rebels, Taimani visited Oklahoma State. He had offers from the Cowboys as well as the Auburn Tigers, Liberty Flames, Texas State Bobcats and UNLV Rebels.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Ole Miss RealTree helmet
Football

Ole Miss Adds JUCO Lineman Transfer Mana Taimani

By John Macon Gillespie
Jacob Gonzalez 2
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Ranked in Preseason Top 10 by Baseball America

By Ben King
Brandon Mack (Via. Ole Miss Athletics)
Football

Ole Miss Transfer DE Brandon Mack Picks Houston Football

By The Grove Report Staff
Zamari_Walton
Football

Georgia Tech Transfer CB Zamari Walton Commits to Ole Miss

By Ben King
USATSI_18527178
Baseball

Five Bold Predictions For 2023 Ole Miss Baseball Season

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19832239
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Drops Road Test at Arkansas

By John Macon Gillespie
Matthew Murrell 2
Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks

By Ben King
USATSI_19548288
Football

Former North Texas Cornerback Deshawn Gaddie Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

By Ben King