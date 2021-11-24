NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 11?

Did Any Rebels stand out in Week 11 of the NFL Season?

During the College Football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturdays to build a college resume so they can on Sundays in the NFL.

There are currently 17 Rebel alumni on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let’s see how some of them performed this past Sunday:

On defense, Cincinnati Bengals DB Mike Hilton recorded two total tackles with one tackle for loss in a 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden was more of a receiving threat out of the backfield this week with two receptions for 15 yards and one carry for one yard in a 25-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown was targeted nine times but only came away with five receptions for 48 yards in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

New York Giants TE Evan Engram had a bye last week and recorded two catches for 12 yards in a 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf had a quiet game in Week 11 recording 4 receptions for 31 yards in a 23-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore had the best game of his young NFL career on Sunday. The rookie wideout hauled in eight of his 11 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown adding on one rushing attempt for 15 yards. Moore set a new career-highs in catches and yards, putting up more than 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career also. Unfortunately, Moore’s big day did not translate to a win. The New York Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins 24-17.

In his last three games, Moore has totaled 18 receptions for 269 yards and four touchdowns.

Here is a look at Moore’s 62-yard touchdown reception from Sunday:

