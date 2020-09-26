Ole Miss and Florida Kneel at Kick in Pregame Demonstration, Rebels Decline Penalty

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made it known earlier this week that both Florida and Ole Miss were preparing a sort of social justice demonstration ahead of the SEC's opening game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

As teams lined up for the kickoff, all players and coaches both on the field and on both sidelines took a knee.

Florida, the kicking team on the play, was called for a delay of game penalty. Ole Miss declined the penalty and the game was then kicked off as normal.

"As members of the Ole Miss and Florida football teams, we recognize the impact of our personal platforms and are choosing to amplify the issues that directly impact us," the Ole Miss team said in a statement. "Together we have chosen to take the opening series of today's competition to acknowledge the unrest in our country surround the treatment of African Americans. We will continue to support social justice efforts as members of the Southeastern Conference and members of our respective communities."

More on this story to come following the game.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.