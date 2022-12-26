Ole Miss Announces Uniform Combination For Texas Bowl

OXFORD, Miss. -- For the first time this season, the Ole Miss Rebels are using a uniform combination that was worn earlier in the campaign.

The Rebels announced their uniform plans this week for the Dec. 28 matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Texas Bowl, going with powder blue helmets, powder blue jerseys and white pants.

Below are the tweets where Ole Miss detailed its uniform plans.

Prior to this announcement, Ole Miss had worn a different uniform combination for each of its games this season. The combination that will be used in the Texas Bowl was also worn in the Rebels' home loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Texas Tech on Wednesday is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

