    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Announces Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs. Tennessee

    The Rebels are breaking out a uniform combination that hasn't seen the field yet in 2021.
    Author:

    Ole Miss announced its uniform combination for the weekend on Thursday afternoon, going with navy helmets, white jerseys and white pants.

    This is the first time this uniform set has been worn this season, and it is also the first time it has seen the field since the Rebels' matchup with Vanderbilt last season. Before the game against the Commodores in 2020, the last time Ole Miss took the field in navy helmets, white jerseys and white pants was in 2017.

    Here is the tweet where Ole Miss released its uniform combination.

    The Rebels defeated Vanderbilt last season 54-21 in this uniform, and this continues the trend of the Rebels wearing white pants under Lane Kiffin. Counting this weekend, since Kiffin took the job at Ole Miss, the Rebels have worn their white pants 13 times compared to the traditional gray pants a mere three times. This will be the 29th time the Rebels have worn white pants since they were added to the uniform rotation in 2014. 

    Last week, Tennessee debuted "blackout" uniforms in its win over South Carolina, but the Volunteers have yet to announce their uniform combination for this Saturday when they take on Ole Miss. The Rebels and Volunteers are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night on SEC Network.

