The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Other Sports

Ole Miss Athletics Shatter Their Personal APR Record for Academic Performance

Nate Gabler

Nine Ole Miss teams posted perfect single scores-season scores of 1,000 on the latest release of the NCAA's Academic Progress Rates. As a whole, the athletic department yet again broke their multi-year average record, recording a 991 on Tuesday's release. 

The Rebel athletic department as a whole posted a single-year APR score of 986 in the 2018-19 school year. Their new multi-year score of 991 sits eight points above the national average. 

“Ole Miss is a special place for student-athletes, and these APR scores again reflect that,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development Dr. Bob Baker. “I am super thankful for our staff, administration, faculty and coaches who consistently push our student-athletes to achieve their academic goals, including degree completion, and for supporting them as they compete at the highest level in the best athletic conference in the nation.”

The APR, created to provide more of a real-time measurement of academic success than graduation rates offer, is a team-based metric where scholarship student-athletes earn one point each term for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Schools that don’t offer scholarships track their recruited student-athletes.

The Rebels sit well above average against not just the NCAA, but also the rest of the SEC. Ole Miss was a whole rests 5.3 points ahead of the SEC average and are tied for the SEC lead in six-different sports. 

As for the football team, their multi-year average of 997 shatters their prior record of 978, putting them No. 3 in the nation behind just Columbia and Washington and 33 points higher than the national average. 

It may seem like a trivial matter, but it actually has significant value. When filling out bowl matchups, if not enough teams finish with the 6-win threshold, teams at a 5-7 record are then selected based on the APR ranking. With more bowl games being added every season, that number matters more and more every year. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Football Legend “Gentle” Ben Williams Passes Away

Ole Miss lost one of the university’s groundbreaking students and iconic football players with the passing of Robert Jerry “Ben” Williams, Jr. on Monday of natural causes.

Nate Gabler

Baylor Opens as Slight Vegas Favorite over Ole Miss in Season Debut

Ole Miss football will be a slight underdog when they take the field against Baylor to open the season in Houston.

Nate Gabler

Coaches in Masks May be the New Normal When Football Returns

Programs around the country, including Ole Miss Football, are making preparations for a potential return to some sort of football in early June. It's just going to look very, very different.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Schedules Home and Home with USC

The first leg of a home-and-home meeting with USC will be just the third time Ole Miss has ever played in California.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Basketball to Host Memphis at The Pavilion in December

Ole Miss basketball is slowly rolling out their non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season. Highlighting the slate so far is a December meeting with Memphis.

Nate Gabler

Highlights and Breakdown: Ole Miss Football Commit Bralon Brown

Ole Miss football's top rated commitment for the recruiting class of 2021 comes in the hands of Bralon Brown, a receiver out of Florida. See what he can do.

Nate Gabler

Learning From Lane Kiffin's Play-Calling History: The First USC Stint

How can we translate Lane Kiffin's 2005 and 2006 stint as the offensive coordinator at USC to 2020 at Ole Miss? A lot has changed, but there's still things to be learned from a look into Kiffin's past.

Nate Gabler

Running Backs Coach Kevin Smith Has High Praise for the Ole Miss RB Room

Kevin Smith led FAU to three consecutive 2,000-yard rushing seasons. He believes the Ole Miss running back room in 2020 can join elite company.

Nate Gabler

Should Ole Miss Football Target the Big QB Names in the Transfer Portal?

Lane Kiffin has connections to the top two quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Should Ole Miss football be targeting some of the biggest names?

Nate Gabler

by

RebelCheesehead

Ole Miss Assistant Marc MacMillan Named Charleston Southern Head Coach

Ole Miss baseball volunteer assistant Marc MacMillan has been named head coach at Charleston Southern University.

Nate Gabler