Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Punches Ticket to 10th Sugar Bowl in School History

    The Rebels will be facing Baylor in New Orleans on New Year's Day.
    Author:

    The bowl games and College Football Playoff matchups for the 2021 season are being announced on Sunday, and Ole Miss' postseason destination is now official.

    The No. 8 Rebels are heading to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl for the 10th time in school history and first time since the 2015 season. Ole Miss is the highest-ranking SEC team not in the College Football Playoff, and No. 7 Baylor secured the Big 12 Championship yesterday over Oklahoma State. This is Ole Miss' sixth appearance in a New Year's Six bowl game since 2003. 

    The Rebels went 10-2 in the 2021 season, the first 10-win regular season in school history, and are rewarded with a New Year's Six bowl berth in year two of the Lane Kiffin administration in Oxford. Ole Miss and Baylor were originally supposed to square off to start the 2020 season before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will get their chance on a national stage on New Year's Day this season.

    Every other game in the bowl season was announced on Sunday as well.

    The other New Year's Six bowls are matched up as follows:

    Goodyear Cotton Bowl*: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

    Capital One Orange Bowl*: Michigan vs. Georgia

    Recommended for You

    Allstate Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

    Rose Bowl Game: Ohio State vs. Utah

    * denotes CFP semifinal game

    Ole Miss will kick off against Baylor at 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN on New Year's Day.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_17062235
    Football

    Ole Miss Punches Ticket to 10th Sugar Bowl in School History

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17292972
    Football

    College Football Playoffs: Two SEC Schools Make Final Four

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16699089
    Football

    OU to Hire Clemson's Brent Venables, Ole Miss' Jeff Lebby to Follow?

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16875182
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Former Top-Ranked RB to Visit Rebels' Program

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17109175
    Football

    College Football Coaching Carousel Tracker: Oklahoma "Zeroing In" On Clemson DC Venables

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17292181
    Football

    Alabama Wins SEC Championship: Ole Miss to New Year's Six?

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17062351
    Football

    Ole Miss Announces Contract Extension For Lane Kiffin Through 2025

    18 hours ago
    usa_today_17208044.0
    Basketball

    Ole Miss Upsets No. 18 Memphis 67-63 in Oxford

    Dec 4, 2021