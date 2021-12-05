Ole Miss Punches Ticket to 10th Sugar Bowl in School History

The Rebels will be facing Baylor in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

The bowl games and College Football Playoff matchups for the 2021 season are being announced on Sunday, and Ole Miss' postseason destination is now official.

The No. 8 Rebels are heading to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl for the 10th time in school history and first time since the 2015 season. Ole Miss is the highest-ranking SEC team not in the College Football Playoff, and No. 7 Baylor secured the Big 12 Championship yesterday over Oklahoma State. This is Ole Miss' sixth appearance in a New Year's Six bowl game since 2003.

The Rebels went 10-2 in the 2021 season, the first 10-win regular season in school history, and are rewarded with a New Year's Six bowl berth in year two of the Lane Kiffin administration in Oxford. Ole Miss and Baylor were originally supposed to square off to start the 2020 season before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will get their chance on a national stage on New Year's Day this season.

Every other game in the bowl season was announced on Sunday as well.

The other New Year's Six bowls are matched up as follows:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl*: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Capital One Orange Bowl*: Michigan vs. Georgia

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Rose Bowl Game: Ohio State vs. Utah

* denotes CFP semifinal game

Ole Miss will kick off against Baylor at 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN on New Year's Day.

