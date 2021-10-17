    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    The Landshark Defense Wins a Nail Biter in Rocky Top

    No. 13 Ole Miss beats Tennessee 31-26 thanks to a final stand from the defense
    Author:

    Following a nearly 20-minute game delay thanks to fans throwing trash on the field, the Rebel offense punted the ball back to Tennessee after failing to ice the game.

    Starting at the Ole Miss 47-yard line with 27 seconds left, the Volunteer offense had a chance to pull off a thrilling comeback versus their former head coach. The defense held on to the last second though and won the game. Now the Rebels sit at 5-1 following their first win in Knoxville since 1983.

    The defense improved vastly after giving up 51 points to Arkansas last Saturday. They brought a lot of energy early in the game and only gave up 12 points in the first half. 

    A lot of that energy came from senior defensive back Jake Springer.

    Playing in his first game since the season opener versus Louisville, Springer was everywhere making plays and tackling whoever had the ball. In his return, he recorded 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, and one sack. 

    Springer has been missed the last few games and showed just how important he is to this Ole Miss defense going forward.

    Recommended for You

    Another standout for the Rebels on defense was senior linebacker, Mark Robinson.

    Robinson had a team-high 14 tackles Saturday night and made himself comfortable in the Tennessee backfield racking up five tackles for loss and two sacks. 

    Another Landshark that could not stay out of the Volunteer backfield was senior defensive lineman Sam Williams. Williams recorded 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and seven total tackles.

    The defense may not have won Lane Kiffin a championship tonight, but it got him a big win against his former team that will build momentum going into next week's matchup against rival LSU. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_16973203
    Football

    The Landshark Defense Wins a Nail Biter in Rocky Top

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16970112
    Football

    An Ugly Night In Knoxville: Kiffin Leaves Parting Gift To Vols Fans

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16971390
    Football

    Ole Miss Knocks Off Tennessee In Rocky Top 31-26

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16923748
    Football

    Braylon Sanders Out For Remainder Of Game vs. Tennessee

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16924169
    Football

    Star Tennessee RB Tiyon Evans Will Play vs. Ole Miss Despite Reports

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16970128
    Football

    Game Log: Ole Miss Wins 31-26 Over Volunteers

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16896347
    Football

    The Grove Report Staff Gives Predictions For Ole Miss vs. Tennessee On Saturday Night

    23 hours ago
    Ethan Davis
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Top TE Target Davis Raves of Oxford Visit

    Oct 15, 2021