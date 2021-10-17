The Landshark Defense Wins a Nail Biter in Rocky Top

No. 13 Ole Miss beats Tennessee 31-26 thanks to a final stand from the defense

Following a nearly 20-minute game delay thanks to fans throwing trash on the field, the Rebel offense punted the ball back to Tennessee after failing to ice the game.

Starting at the Ole Miss 47-yard line with 27 seconds left, the Volunteer offense had a chance to pull off a thrilling comeback versus their former head coach. The defense held on to the last second though and won the game. Now the Rebels sit at 5-1 following their first win in Knoxville since 1983.

The defense improved vastly after giving up 51 points to Arkansas last Saturday. They brought a lot of energy early in the game and only gave up 12 points in the first half.

A lot of that energy came from senior defensive back Jake Springer.

Playing in his first game since the season opener versus Louisville, Springer was everywhere making plays and tackling whoever had the ball. In his return, he recorded 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, and one sack.

Springer has been missed the last few games and showed just how important he is to this Ole Miss defense going forward.

Another standout for the Rebels on defense was senior linebacker, Mark Robinson.

Robinson had a team-high 14 tackles Saturday night and made himself comfortable in the Tennessee backfield racking up five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Another Landshark that could not stay out of the Volunteer backfield was senior defensive lineman Sam Williams. Williams recorded 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and seven total tackles.

The defense may not have won Lane Kiffin a championship tonight, but it got him a big win against his former team that will build momentum going into next week's matchup against rival LSU.

