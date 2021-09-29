Offensive Lineman Ben Brown Named Semifinalist For Campbell Trophy

The Ole Miss senior has been named a semifinalist for the award that combines academic success, football performance and leadership.

Ole Miss announced on Wednesday that offensive lineman Ben Brown has been named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, an award put forth by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.

The award recognizes an athlete for academic and football success as well as leadership qualities. Brown is a Vicksburg, Mississippi, native out of St. Aloysius High School who has started at a variety of offensive line positions for the Rebels and has started 37 games since 2018. This season, Brown was named a preseason All-SEC selection, and he has helped bolster the Rebel offensive line for one of the leading offenses in the country. The Ole Miss offense averages 635.3 yards and 52.7 points per game.

Brown is one of 176 semifinalists nominated by schools across the country as the best student-athlete on the football roster. The candidates come from both the NCAA and the NAIA.

The National Football Foundation will announce the finalists for the award on Oct. 27, and each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. In order for a nominee to be eligible, he must be a senior or graduate student in his final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, and be an impactful football player with a track record of leadership and citizenship.

