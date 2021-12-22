Ranking Ole Miss' Best Games of the 2021 Football Season

Ole Miss had a historic 2021 football campaign. Here are our rankings of the best games played by the Rebels along the way.

Ole Miss won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history in 2021, and it has been awarded with a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl as a result.

While there are still about 10 days between now and kickoff between Ole Miss and Baylor in New Orleans, it's worth looking back at how the Rebels got to this point in the season--namely, some of its best games.

Games were ranked with overall entertainment value in mind, but a stronger focus was given to what an Ole Miss win meant in the given moment and for the program as a whole.

Here are The Grove Report's rankings of the five best games from the 2021 Ole Miss football season.

5. Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26

This game will forever be remembered for the fan-induced delay in the fourth quarter, but people will likely forget what took place outside of trash being thrown onto the field.

The result was far from decided until the last play of the game after a brief Matt Corral injury, a turnover on downs by Tennessee, a subsequent punt by Ole Miss and a failed Volunteer drive sealed the deal. This was Lane Kiffin's first return to Knoxville as a head coach since he left the Tennessee program following the 2009 season, and the Rebels were able to pull out the win in front of a sellout crowd.

4. Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 21

While not as dramatic as the ending of the Rebels' win over Tennessee, the 2021 Egg Bowl comes in at No. 4 due to it sealing Ole Miss' first 10-win regular season in program history.

After a low-scoring, back-and-forth first half, Ole Miss was able to pull away from the Bulldogs after halftime behind two Snoop Conner scores and two from Matt Corral. This also marked Ole Miss' first win in Starkville since 2017 and its second win in the rivalry in as many years under the helm of Lane Kiffin.

3. Ole Miss 52, Arkansas 51

In a game that feels as if it took place an eternity ago, there was no defense to be found between the Rebels and Razorbacks on this October Saturday.

As Arkansas scored a touchdown at the end of regulation, it was faced with a decision to either kick an extra point to tie the game and send it to overtime or go for two and the win. It opted for the latter, and Razorback quarterback K.J. Jefferson's pass fell incomplete to give Ole Miss the win and close another wild chapter in this SEC West rivalry.

2. Ole Miss 31, LSU 17

Not only did Ole Miss dominate its rival from Baton Rouge in late October, but it also retired Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey on the same day in front of a sellout crowd.

By this time of the season, Ed Orgeron's fate at LSU was already decided, and the Rebels added insult to injury in scoring by committee. Jerrion Ealy, Henry Parrish and Matt Corral all found the end zone in the win, and this gave the Rebels a 6-1 record on the year.

1. Ole Miss 29, Texas A&M 19

While this score may not stand out as anything exotic, it was the scene around Oxford on Nov. 13 that gives this the No. 1 spot on our countdown.

ESPN's College GameDay made its first return to The Grove since 2014 when the Rebels played host to Texas A&M, and this day and win symbolically put Ole Miss back in the minds of the national college football audience. Ole Miss is now 2-0 all-time when College GameDay visits its campus.

