Ole Miss Athletics' 2021 Christmas Wish List

Here's what a perfect Christmas would look like for Keith Carter and the Ole Miss athletic department.

It's Christmas Day, which, for Ole Miss fans, means there are seven days until the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

With Christmas comes gifts and wish lists, and although this football season has been kind to Ole Miss fans, there are still some things that athletic administration might want to conclude this athletic calendar.

Here are five Christmas wish list items for Ole Miss athletics.

1. An Answer to Next Season's Quarterback Question

Matt Corral's Ole Miss career will conclude with the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, and that begs the question: Who will take over the offense once he's gone?

Corral's story in Oxford has been one of perseverance and patience, serving as John Rhys Plumlee's backup for the majority of the 2019 football season before winning back the starting job in year one under Lane Kiffin in 2020. Now, he will likely go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Ole Miss history, especially if the Rebels are able to secure a win in the Sugar Bowl.

Still, the question that lingers in the backs of the minds of Ole Miss fans is who Corral's replacement will be in 2022. Is it Luke Altmyer, who served as Corral's backup this season, or someone out of the transfer portal?

Regardless of who it is, the new Rebel signal caller will have big shoes to fill next fall.

2. Kermit Davis' Rebels to Hit Their Stride in Conference Play

Ole Miss went 8-4 in its non-conference basketball slate to start this season, and consistency has been lacking from Kermit Davis' squad in the early going. The Rebels looked impressive in wins over Memphis and Dayton, but they looked the exact opposite in losses to Western Kentucky and Samford.

Now, SEC play is on the horizon, beginning on Dec. 29 against Florida. If Ole Miss is hoping to make a run toward a postseason berth this season, now would be a great time for it to figure out some things on the hardwood, particularly putting together better offensive possessions.

This has never been done at Ole Miss, but the Rebels have a chance to make it happen on Jan. 1.

Ole Miss won 10 regular season games for the first time in school history in 2021, and a win in the Sugar Bowl would give them this new milestone as well in just the second year under Lane Kiffin. Based on Kiffin's comments leading up to the Sugar Bowl, this is a point of emphasis for both him and his team: reaching this historic mark in Oxford.

4. A Strong Exit for Matt Corral

As mentioned above, Corral will likely go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ole Miss history following this season, and Ole Miss fans are hoping that he goes out on a high note.

This has not always been the case for storied quarterbacks at Ole Miss. Bo Wallace's last game as a Rebel came in the 42-3 loss to TCU in the 2014 Peach Bowl. Rebel fans are hoping for a better exit for Corral next week.

5. A Sugar Bowl Win

Finally, the most obvious request for Ole Miss fans would be a win in the Sugar Bowl next Saturday. This is Ole Miss' 10th appearance in the Sugar Bowl in its school history, and many of the Rebels' brightest football moments from decades gone by have come in this bowl game, sometimes even laying claim to a national title as a result.

If Ole Miss can win the Sugar Bowl, it would be a strong ending to a nearly-perfect season for the Rebels.

