September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Ole Miss Ranked No. 12 In Latest AP Poll

This marks the highest ranking for the Rebels since 2016.
Author:

Even after a bye week, Ole Miss football has continued to climb in the national polls.

The Rebels are ranked 12th in the latest installment of the AP Poll that was released on Sunday afternoon following some shakeup in the Top 25 on Saturday through losses and upsets. This is the highest ranking for Ole Miss in the poll since Oct. 10, 2016 when it also came in at No. 12.

READ MORE: Why Rebels OC Jeff Lebby Is Just As Critical To Ole Miss' Success As Lane Kiffin

Seven teams from the SEC are ranked in this week's version of the poll, and they are listed as follows:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

8. Arkansas

10. Florida

Recommended for You

12. Ole Miss

15. Texas A&M

22. Auburn

Other notable shifts in the poll this week include NC State coming in at No. 23 following its overtime win over Clemson, and Clemson dropped to No. 25 as a result of the loss. Fresno State also moved up to No. 18 after entering the poll at No. 22 last week following its upset of UCLA. You can view the entire AP Poll here.

Ole Miss' No. 12 ranking ensures a top-15 matchup in Tuscaloosa this Saturday between the Rebels and Crimson Tide of Alabama. Alabama is fresh off a 63-14 shellacking of Southern Miss on Saturday, and both Ole Miss and Alabama enter the game undefeated.

Ole Miss and the top-ranked Tide are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS this week.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_16784460
Football

Ole Miss Climbs In Latest AP Poll, Highest Ranking Since 2016

17 seconds ago
USATSI_16784363
Football

Around the SEC: The Grove Report's Week 4 Staff Picks

Sep 25, 2021
USATSI_16699089
Football

Why Rebels OC Jeff Lebby is Just As Critical To Ole Miss' Success As Lane Kiffin

Sep 24, 2021
Devin Brown
Recruiting

Ole Miss To Receive Official Visit From Major 2022 QB Prospect

Sep 24, 2021
Lane Kiffin, Jesse Chinchar, Kevin Smith
Recruiting

Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Kiffin Spending Friday in California

Sep 24, 2021
Stephen Ellison
Recruiting

Ole Miss First to Offer DB From Tennessee State Power Program

Sep 23, 2021
091821-Lane Kiffin
Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals What Transfer Rules Are Doing to Help Rich Get Richer

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16784051
Football

Lane Kiffin Only Follows Two Accounts On Instagram, But Who They Are Might Surprise You

Sep 22, 2021