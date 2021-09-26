Ole Miss Climbs In Latest AP Poll, Highest Ranking Since 2016

This marks the highest ranking for the Rebels since 2016.

Even after a bye week, Ole Miss football has continued to climb in the national polls.

The Rebels are ranked 12th in the latest installment of the AP Poll that was released on Sunday afternoon following some shakeup in the Top 25 on Saturday through losses and upsets. This is the highest ranking for Ole Miss in the poll since Oct. 10, 2016 when it also came in at No. 12.

Seven teams from the SEC are ranked in this week's version of the poll, and they are listed as follows:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

8. Arkansas

10. Florida

12. Ole Miss

15. Texas A&M

22. Auburn

Other notable shifts in the poll this week include NC State coming in at No. 23 following its overtime win over Clemson, and Clemson dropped to No. 25 as a result of the loss. Fresno State also moved up to No. 18 after entering the poll at No. 22 last week following its upset of UCLA. You can view the entire AP Poll here.

Ole Miss' No. 12 ranking ensures a top-15 matchup in Tuscaloosa this Saturday between the Rebels and Crimson Tide of Alabama. Alabama is fresh off a 63-14 shellacking of Southern Miss on Saturday, and both Ole Miss and Alabama enter the game undefeated.

Ole Miss and the top-ranked Tide are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS this week.

