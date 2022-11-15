Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Finds Creative Way to Discuss Officiating From Game vs. Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin found a way to criticize officiating from last week's game without actually criticizing officiating.

Let me explain.

When Ole Miss fell at home to the Alabama Crimson Tide 30-24 on Saturday, one of the talking points from the game was a no-call where Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart seems to have his head pushed into the ground by an Alabama defender following a play. Kiffin said he spoke with Dart's mother and apologized to her for the way her son was treated by officials in Saturday’s game.

"She mentioned it’s a shame her son gets treated different based on what SEC program he’s at on game day and protected differently," Kiffin said. "You can’t fine me for what someone else says."

That last quote drew laughs from media members in attendance at Monday's press conference.

Following the loss to Alabama, Ole Miss is now mathematically eliminated from the SEC West title race, but the Rebels (8-2) still have a shot at finishing the regular season with 10 wins. In order to reach that point, they will need to knock off the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road this Saturday and follow that performance with a win on Thanksgiving night in the Egg Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Arkansas is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.