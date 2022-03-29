Lane Kiffin on TE Michael Trigg: 'His Potential is Unbelievable'

Lane Kiffin addressed media members on Tuesday where he continued to discuss his team's progress during the spring.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, and Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin has liked what he's seen out of his newcomers this spring.

The most headline-grabbing competition of the offseason comes in the quarterback room where Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent will be tasked with replacing Matt Corral behind center. The Rebels practiced on Saturday, and Kiffin addressed the quarterback competition in media availability on Tuesday.

"It wasn't near the evaluation of a scrimmage format," Kiffin said, "but I think they're all doing things good. We've got to take care of the ball better, especially when we push the ball downfield. Too many interceptions, but this has been an exciting competition."

Jaxson Dart wasn't the only major addition from the transfer portal that Kiffin secured this offseason. He also grabbed Dart's teammate, TE Michael Trigg, among others. The Rebels also replenished their running back room with names like TCU's Zach Evans and SMU's Ulysses Bentley.

"I think the portal guys, it's not as hit-or-miss as high school guys because you're seeing them play college football," Kiffin said. "We didn't really take a lot of guys who were at a major place but not playing. Most of these guys played, so that's been good.

"Really valuable to have a lot of returning guys but have all of these new guys. There's more to do. That part's good. It's challenging for all the coaches."

On the note of Michael Trigg, Kiffin raved about his new tight end's talents on Tuesday, and he hopes that this new piece will be a valuable part of his offense in 2022.

"His potential is unbelievable," Kiffin said. "His catching radius, they don't make many like that in the world. He's done great things already. We kind of think about portal guys as older ones, but he's in his second semester of college. We're obviously really excited about him."

Ole Miss will conclude spring practice on April 23 with its annual spring game: The Grove Bowl.

