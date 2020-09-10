SI.com
The Grove Report
Ole Miss DB AJ Finley Explains What it's Like to Sit Out with COVID-19

Nate Gabler

It wasn't supposed to be like this for A.J. Finley.

After appearing in all 12 games, including a start in the secondary for Ole Miss one season ago as a true freshman, Finley was supposed to come into the spring under a new staff with a chance to fight for a starting role.

Instead, that spring never happened. And the COVID-19 virus that canceled his sophomore season spring ball would hold him back yet again when fall camp rolled around.

"It's been a very challenging camp," said Finley, who contracted the virus right as camp opened up in August. "But it really hasn't set me back much. Coming back I really had to focus on getting back in shape, but I'm back to that."

Finley tested positive in the first round of positive cases for the Rebels. By SEC protocols, athletes must be tested at least twice weekly. Upon testing positive, you then must isolate yourself for 14 days. During that time frame, you're doing blood work and having your heart tested for side effects of COVID-19, including myocarditis. 

All the while, Finley was stuck in his house. As far as football is concerned, all you can do is sit in on team meetings via zoom and watch film. You're not even allowed to workout on your own.

"You sit out. You sit at home and you don't really do anything," Finley said. "The waiting part was the hardest. I was so bored at home that I got stir-crazy... I had to sit down (and not workout). Because of the chance of the heart stuff, you have to just sit at home and do nothing."

Now, Finley is past that 14 day period and has returned to practice. But in reality, it's not that simple. After testing positive, players aren't just out 14 days. After that period, when they return to the team, there's a re-evaluation phase. Essentially, it's building your conditioning back up until you can fully be cleared to go. 

So truly, players miss closer to three weeks when testing positive. 

There are some small positives to Finley's situation. After returning, he now doesn't have to be tested for COVID-19 for another three months. 

As far as advice to his teammates, Finley has been telling guys just to be smart. Avoid situations you don't need to be in. But even then, you still just have to be ready if it comes. Because sometimes, there's not much you can do.

"The social distancing part, I really think I did a good job of social distancing, honestly," Finley said. "I did the best I could and I still got it. If you get it, you just have to deal with it and come back ready to work."

