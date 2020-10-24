Ole Miss Defensive Back Jaylon Jones out for the Season with an Upper Body Injury

Ole Miss will be without one of their starting defensive backs for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Senior free safety Jaylon Jones has been ruled out for the season, head coach Lane Kiffin confirmed, due to what is being disclosed as an 'upper body injury.'

Jones did not play Saturday in the team's loss to Auburn, therefore his injury came either late last week against Arkansas or during practice this week.

Kiffin confirmed that Jones had surgery to help fix that injury this week and he will not be back for this season. Through four games this year, he had 27 tackles (15 solo) and one pass deflection. In 36 career games he has 127 total tackles and 15 pass deflections.

It's far from the first injury of the Ole Miss defensive back's career. In the season opener in 2018, Jones tore his ACL and missed the remainder of that 2018 season. Last year, a knee sprain left him limited over the course of the final month of games.

