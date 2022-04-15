Ole Miss Cornerback Miles Battle: "The Whole Spring Has Felt Really Good"

Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle talks to reporters after spring practice about his growth on defense.

Ole Miss defensive back Miles Battle has been one of the most versatile players for the Rebels in his four-year career.

In 2018, Battle came in as a true freshman at the receiver position until he switched to defense after his sophomore year. Battle mentioned in his presser after spring practice how he has grown as a player at the cornerback position.

"The fundamentals," said Battle. "Just watching myself on film, I feel more comfortable, and I think I look more comfortable at the [cornerback] position. Before it was still kind of new to me, but I feel like it's more natural to me now."

Miles Battle Miles Battle Miles Battle

Last season, Battle appeared in nine games at cornerback and recorded 22 total tackles, nine passes defended and one interception. With another offseason of developing on defense under his belt, Battle looks poised to take a step forward as a player and a leader in 2022.

Battle discussed how he has worked on stepping into his leadership role on the team.

"Now I'm one of the oldest guys in the secondary, so it's just stepping into that leadership role," said Battle. "Being more confident in myself in what I see on the field so I can make checks and make calls before anything happens on the field."

It took a few years for Battle to find his niche on the Rebels. He discussed with reporters what drove him to switch between offense and defense early in his career.

"You know, initially I just felt like it was another opportunity to show how versatile I can be as a football player and as an athlete," said Battle. "When it comes down to it, I prefer cornerback now, but just showing that I can play both sides of the ball. Because it's not easy to go run routes and then immediately run them backwards."

Battle also discussed when he started to feel the most comfortable at the cornerback position.

"I can't put a specific moment on it," said Battle. "But just this spring, the whole spring has felt really good for me."

Now that the cornerback position is clicking for Battle, he looks ready to take a step forward as a player and leader for Ole Miss in 2022.

Miles Battle Miles Battle Miles Battle

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.