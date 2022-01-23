MJ Daniels Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Plans to Stay at Ole Miss

Ole Miss true freshman MJ Daniels announced that he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday followed by a change of mind on Sunday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Sunday following Daniels' reversal of decision.

One day after announcing his entrance into the transfer portal, Daniels withdrew his name on Sunday afternoon and voiced his intention to stay at Ole Miss.

His announcement came on Twitter on Sunday.

Another Ole Miss defensive back entered the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon.

True freshman defensive back MJ Daniels announced on Twitter his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Lucedale, Miss., native only appeared in two games during his freshman season at Ole Miss. Daniels got snaps against the Liberty Flames and the Austin Peay Governors recording just two tackles in 2021.

Daniels was a part of the 2021 Ole Miss recruiting class after he flipped from rival Mississippi State to Ole Miss on National Signing Day.

Daniels decided to enter the transfer portal a day after former Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley announced on Twitter that he and the program had agreed to part ways.

Daniels is the fifth Rebel defensive back that has entered the transfer portal this offseason. He joined Keidron Smith, Tylan Knight, David Beckum, and Jalen Jordan in the portal. Daniels was also the 11th defensive player overall that has decided to leave Ole Miss via the transfer portal.

Players have left through the portal, but Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been finding replacements for them as well.

Defensive end J.J. Pegues and defensive back Ladarius Tennison transferred to Ole Miss from Auburn this offseason along with former Iowa State Cyclone defensive back Isheem Young. Three-time first-team All-MAC linebacker Troy Brown also decided to transfer to Ole Miss from Central Michigan earlier this offseason.

