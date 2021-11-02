Through the Lens: Ole Miss has Early Halloween Scare, Falling To Auburn 31-20

The Ole Miss Rebels had a scare from the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, falling 31-20.

After watching Matt Corral get injured in the first half, the Rebels were in jeopardy without their leader, but Corral returned after a couple of plays, which helped the Rebels narrow the gap, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

I was not on the field for this game. I went to my hometown and watched the game with my family instead, but there are plenty of photos that help tell the story.

Ole Miss was hopeful for a win as many predictions were in favor for them, but Vegas gave the lean to the Tigers, due in part to home field advantage. Auburn never trailed in the contest, and Ole Miss' red zone presence on offense was lackluster for most of the night.

Matt Corral was injured in the first half, which had the Rebels uncertain of their fate the rest of the game. Although Corral re-entered the game before halftime, he was obviously limited with now two injured ankles, and without the help of some of his most productive receivers (also injured), Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby's offense did not look the same.

Ole Miss will welcome the Liberty Flames this weekend following the loss on the Plains. The Flames' head coach, Hugh Freeze, will make his first return to Oxford as a coach since being fired in 2017. The game will kick off at 11 a.m CT.

See Photo Galley of Ole Miss vs Auburn Tigers:

