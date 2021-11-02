Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    Through the Lens: Ole Miss has Early Halloween Scare, Falling To Auburn 31-20

    Ole Miss Rebels suffer a loss to the Auburn Tigers 31-20.
    Author:
    through the lens football 2

    The Ole Miss Rebels had a scare from the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, falling 31-20. 

    After watching Matt Corral get injured in the first half, the Rebels were in jeopardy without their leader, but Corral returned after a couple of plays, which helped the Rebels narrow the gap, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

    I was not on the field for this game. I went to my hometown and watched the game with my family instead, but there are plenty of photos that help tell the story. 

    Ole Miss was hopeful for a win as many predictions were in favor for them, but Vegas gave the lean to the Tigers, due in part to home field advantage. Auburn never trailed in the contest, and Ole Miss' red zone presence on offense was lackluster for most of the night.

    Recommended for You

    Matt Corral was injured in the first half, which had the Rebels uncertain of their fate the rest of the game. Although Corral re-entered the game before halftime, he was obviously limited with now two injured ankles, and without the help of some of his most productive receivers (also injured), Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby's offense did not look the same. 

    Ole Miss will welcome the Liberty Flames this weekend following the loss on the Plains. The Flames' head coach, Hugh Freeze, will make his first return to Oxford as a coach since being fired in 2017. The game will kick off at 11 a.m CT.

    See Photo Galley of Ole Miss vs Auburn Tigers: 

    Matt Corral
    USATSI_17062231
    Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral
    USATSI_17063848
    Tank Bigsby, Bo Nix
    USATSI_17061556
    Luke Altmyer
    USATSI_17064419
    USATSI_17064420
    USATSI_17061556
    USATSI_17064392
    USATSI_17061558
    USATSI_17064526
    USATSI_17062476
    USATSI_17062477
    USATSI_17062455
    USATSI_17062345
    USATSI_17062351
    USATSI_17062231
    USATSI_17062228
    USATSI_17062235
    USATSI_17064280
    USATSI_17064288
    USATSI_17064286
    USATSI_17064061
    USATSI_17064081
    USATSI_17063848
    USATSI_17063849
    USATSI_17063850

    See Video Highlights of Ole Miss vs Auburn Tigers: 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_17062351
    Football

    Through the Lens: Ole Miss has Early Halloween Scare, Falling To Auburn 31-20

    26 seconds ago
    USATSI_17064286
    Football

    LISTEN: The Grove Report Podcast Discusses Ole Miss Loss at Auburn, Looks Ahead To Liberty

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_17012527
    Football

    Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Named Semifinalist for Maxwell Award

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15388098
    Football

    Injury Bug Bites Rebels Prior To Freeze Return To Oxford

    3 hours ago
    Jeff Lebby (Via. Josh McCoy, Ole Miss Athletics)
    Football

    Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Is Not The Only Rebel Emerging As A Hot Head Coaching Candidate

    5 hours ago
    bdd4e02b06a1c3e321cbfbe06d577e81-original
    Football

    Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game

    8 hours ago
    Cam East
    Football

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Mississippi State Commitment Sets Rebel Official Visit Date

    9 hours ago
    Walker Howard
    Football

    Report: LSU QB Commitment Walker Howard to Visit Ole Miss Saturday

    11 hours ago