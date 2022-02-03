The 2022 Grove Bowl Date Has Been Set

Ole Miss Football announced the date and start time for the annual Grove Bowl

Save the date, Ole Miss fans.

The Ole Miss Football Twitter account announced the date of the 2022 Grove Bowl on Wednesday afternoon.

The Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi Homecare, will kick off at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 23, in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The annual intrasquad scrimmage will wrap up spring drills for Ole Miss. Spring practice will start Tuesday, March 22.

The matchup to look out for in the Grove Bowl this year will be the quarterback competition between Luke Altmyer and newcomer Jaxson Dart.

Altmyer sat behind Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral while Dart started six games for the USC Trojans in 2021 and threw for 1,353 yards and 9 touchdowns. Ole Miss fans got a better look at Altmyer when he came in to replace Corral in the Sugar Bowl where he threw for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Both quarterbacks will be sophomores in the fall and try to prove their fit in Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s offensive system.

@JaxsonDart © John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Gameday information for the Grove Bowl will be released in the coming weeks.

Grove Bowl weekend is set to be one of the busiest weekends this spring for Oxford, Miss., with the Mississippi State Bulldogs coming to town for a three-game series in baseball.

The first game will start at 6 p.m. CT Thursday night, April 21, followed by games Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT and Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

To top it all off, the 25th annual Double Decker Arts Festival will also be held on the historic square on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23. The music festival is finally returning after being canceled multiple times in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire 2022 festival lineup is set to be announced Thursday morning.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.