Ole Miss Falls In Latest Installment Of AP Poll

Ole Miss entered Saturday's date with the Crimson Tide ranked No. 12 in the country in the AP poll and fell to No. 17 following the loss in Tuscaloosa.

The Rebels are one of seven SEC teams ranked in this week's installment of the poll, and they are ranked as follows:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

13. Arkansas

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

20. Florida

Ole Miss failed to get much going on both offense and defense against Alabama on Saturday, trailing 28-0 at halftime and eventually falling by 21 points. Even with the blowout loss, Ole Miss still finds itself in the top 20 heading into this week's game against Arkansas.

This poll sets up a matchup in Oxford this Saturday between No. 13 Arkansas and No. 17 Ole Miss, both of whom suffered losses to the first and second-ranked teams in the country in Week 5. Arkansas was shut out in Athens 37-0 by the Georgia Bulldogs paired with Ole Miss' 42-21 loss in Tuscaloosa. Both teams enter the game with last week's loss being the only one on their respective dockets thus far, and Arkansas also fell five spots from No. 8 following its loss to the Bulldogs.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Arkansas is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN immediately following College GameDay.

