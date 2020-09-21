Ole Miss Football Releases Week One Starters via. Game Notes

We finally have a Ole Miss depth chart. Well, we have starters.

There's still some questions at some positions: surprise, there's not a quarterback named starter yet! However, there is a great idea of what this team will look like entering week one against Florida.

There's no reason to belabor with much lead in – ya'll are here for the depth chart, so here we go:

Offense:

Quarterback: Matt Corral or John Rhys Plumlee

Running back: Jerrion Ealy

Tight end: Kenny Yeboah

Wide receiver: Elijah Moore

Wide receiver: Jonathan Mingo

Left tackle: Nick Broeker

Left guard: Reece McIntyre

Center: Ben Brown

Right Guard: Jeremy James

Right Tackle: Royce Newman

Defense:

Defensive end: Tariqious Tisdale

Defensive tackle: Ryder Anderson

Nose tackle: KD Hill

Buck: Sam Williams

Buck: Tavius Robinson

Will LB: Lakia Henry

Mike LB: Jacquez Jones

Mike LB: MoMo Sanogo

Star: Daylen Gill

Corner: Keidron Smith

Corner: Jakorey Hawkins

Free Safety: AJ Finley

Strong Safety: Jaylon Jones

Special Teams:

Kicker: Luke Logan

Punter: Mac Brown

