Ole Miss Football Releases Week One Starters via. Game Notes
We finally have a Ole Miss depth chart. Well, we have starters.
There's still some questions at some positions: surprise, there's not a quarterback named starter yet! However, there is a great idea of what this team will look like entering week one against Florida.
There's no reason to belabor with much lead in – ya'll are here for the depth chart, so here we go:
Offense:
Quarterback: Matt Corral or John Rhys Plumlee
Running back: Jerrion Ealy
Tight end: Kenny Yeboah
Wide receiver: Elijah Moore
Wide receiver: Jonathan Mingo
Left tackle: Nick Broeker
Left guard: Reece McIntyre
Center: Ben Brown
Right Guard: Jeremy James
Right Tackle: Royce Newman
Defense:
Defensive end: Tariqious Tisdale
Defensive tackle: Ryder Anderson
Nose tackle: KD Hill
Buck: Sam Williams
Buck: Tavius Robinson
Will LB: Lakia Henry
Mike LB: Jacquez Jones
Mike LB: MoMo Sanogo
Star: Daylen Gill
Corner: Keidron Smith
Corner: Jakorey Hawkins
Free Safety: AJ Finley
Strong Safety: Jaylon Jones
Special Teams:
Kicker: Luke Logan
Punter: Mac Brown
