Ole Miss Football Tweets Support of Lane Kiffin Amidst Auburn Rumors

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels have a game against an SEC West rival in the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, but focus this week has been on the future of head coach Lane Kiffin, namely if he will accept the open coaching position with the Auburn Tigers.

On Saturday night, about an hour before kickoff between the Rebels and Razorbacks, the Ole Miss football twitter account tweeted a photo of Kiffin, captioned simply "Our guy" with a train emoji following the statement.

Has Kiffin voiced his intentions to stay at Ole Miss amongst the team? Or is this simply a social media front from the Rebels to gain some traction prior to an SEC game against Arkansas?

Kiffin himself was a guest on RebTalk on Thursday night, a weekly radio show hosted by the play-by-play Voice of the Rebels David Kellum, and he discussed the Rebels' NIL situation, indicating that it is moving in the "right direction."

"I do not keep up when we get in season because we’re just focused on the season, and, really, that’s not when players sign," Kiffin said. "I have been told we’re doing really well, and it’s come a long way and headed the right direction. So that’s awesome, for all sports."

Kiffin and the Rebels kick off against Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.



Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.