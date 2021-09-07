Ole Miss Freshman Kicker Caden Costa Named SEC Co-Freshman Of The Week

Ole Miss freshman kick Caden Costa had a great start to his college career on Monday

When Caden Costa signed on the dotted line with Ole Miss, he was probably prepared for the possibility of taking the field against Louisville in the Rebels season opener.

After all, Costa was highly-touted coming into Oxford as the nation's No. 7 kicker and the No. 53 player in Louisiana.

Costa was also a 2019 All-South Louisiana honoree and was also named to the all-metro team in 2019. During his high school career, Costa made 30-of-42 total field goal attempts, with a long of 51 yards.

What he likely didn't see coming, was the monster night he was in store for, as the freshman from Mandeville, Louisiana burst onto the scene for Ole Miss, knocking through three field goals, including one from 47 yards out, on the way to the Rebels dominant 43-24 win over Louisville on Monday.

The 47-yarder marked the longest by a Rebel kicker since 2017, while the three field goal total marked the most for an Ole Miss Kicker since 2018.



Costa also added four PATs from Rebel touchdowns, made a special teams tackle, and served as the Rebels' primary kickoff man, averaging 62.0 yards per kick on seven kickoffs.



Costa will get his chance to improve on his hot start on Saturday when Austin Peay comes to Vaught-Hemmingway Satidum for the Rebels' second games of the season.

