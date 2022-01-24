Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Putting Full-Court Press on Jaxson Dart

The Rebel head coach is visiting the quarterback in person on Monday.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is visiting quarterback Jaxson Dart in person on Monday, sources confirmed to The Grove Report.

Kiffin tweeted a photo of him on a plane captioned "Headed to get ..." on Monday, and sources confirmed that he is, in fact, visiting the quarterback who entered the transfer portal from USC earlier this cycle.

In talking with The Grove Report, sources have remained confident concerning Ole Miss' chances with both Dart and his tight end teammate Michael Trigg, believing the two could remain almost a package deal in their commitment decision. Although Dart and Trigg left their official visit to Oxford two weekends ago, no decision has come from either athlete.

Jaxson Dart

Oklahoma and BYU also appear to be in on at least Dart as well as Trigg. The duo visited Norman prior to coming to Oxford, and Dart visited BYU following his departure from Ole Miss.

The Rebels have been active in the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 season, but depth at quarterback remains an issue. Currently, Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent would be competing for the spot of Matt Corral's replacement at signal caller, but if Dart were to commit to Ole Miss, he would likely be the betting favorite to win the job.

Dart saw limited action at USC in his freshman season, but he did throw for nine touchdowns, and he threw for over 10,000 yards and 117 touchdowns in his high school career, leading the nation in passing during his senior campaign.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.