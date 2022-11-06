Ole Miss Holds Steady in AP Top 25 Following Bye Week

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels saw no movement in the AP Top 25 following an open date and a wild week in college football.

The Rebels remained at No. 11 in the latest poll, but there was a large amount of movement across the country, including in the Southeastern Conference. The entirety of the poll is listed below with SEC teams in bold and the change from last week’s poll indicated in parenthesis.

Georgia Bulldogs (-) Ohio State Buckeyes (-) Michigan Wolverines (+1) TCU Horned Frogs (+3) Tennessee Volunteers (-3) Oregon Ducks (+2) LSU Tigers (+8) USC Trojans (+1) UCLA Bruins (+1) Alabama Crimson Tide (-4) Ole Miss Rebels (-) Clemson Tigers (-7) Utah Utes (-1) Penn State Nittany Lions (+2) North Carolina Tar Heels (+2) Tulane Green Wave (+3) North Carolina State Wolfpack (+4) Texas Longhorns (-) Liberty Flames (+4) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-) Illinois Fighting Illini (-7) UCF Knights (+3) Kansas State Wildcats (-10) Washington Huskies (-) Florida State Seminoles (-)

The Rebels’ ranking sets up a top-15 meeting against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Oxford on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.