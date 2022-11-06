Skip to main content

Ole Miss Holds Steady in AP Top 25 Following Bye Week

The Rebels saw no movement in the AP Poll following an open date.

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels saw no movement in the AP Top 25 following an open date and a wild week in college football.

The Rebels remained at No. 11 in the latest poll, but there was a large amount of movement across the country, including in the Southeastern Conference. The entirety of the poll is listed below with SEC teams in bold and the change from last week’s poll indicated in parenthesis.

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (-)
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes (-)
  3. Michigan Wolverines (+1)
  4. TCU Horned Frogs (+3)
  5. Tennessee Volunteers (-3)
  6. Oregon Ducks (+2)
  7. LSU Tigers (+8)
  8. USC Trojans (+1)
  9. UCLA Bruins (+1)
  10. Alabama Crimson Tide (-4)
  11. Ole Miss Rebels (-)
  12. Clemson Tigers (-7)
  13. Utah Utes (-1)
  14. Penn State Nittany Lions (+2)
  15. North Carolina Tar Heels (+2)
  16. Tulane Green Wave (+3)
  17. North Carolina State Wolfpack (+4)
  18. Texas Longhorns (-)
  19. Liberty Flames (+4)
  20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-)
  21. Illinois Fighting Illini (-7)
  22. UCF Knights (+3)
  23. Kansas State Wildcats (-10)
  24. Washington Huskies (-)
  25. Florida State Seminoles (-)

The Rebels’ ranking sets up a top-15 meeting against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Oxford on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

