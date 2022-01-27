Skip to main content

SOURCES: Jaxson Dart Admitted as Student at Ole Miss

Sources told The Grove Report on Thursday that the USC transfer had been admitted to Ole Miss.

OXFORD, Miss. -- USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss, sources told The Grove Report on Thursday afternoon.

Dart participated in six games for USC in 2021, throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns. Ole Miss has courted numerous quarterbacks out of the portal this offseason, and although Dart has not officially announced his decision, it appears that he may be an Ole Miss Rebel. Ole Miss has also been tied to Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams out of the portal, but Williams has yet to announce a decision on his school of choice.

Dart is possibly going to be joined by former Trojan teammate Michael Trigg, an impact tight end that has also been pursued by Ole Miss. No confirmation has yet come on Trigg's transfer status, but the duo visited Ole Miss together earlier this month. 

Ole Miss now looks to enter spring practice with a quarterback competition to replace Matt Corral as the starter in Oxford. Dart and Luke Altmyer will likely be the leaders in the clubhouse for the position. Altmyer came in to replace an injured Matt Corral in Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor on Jan. 1, and Corral has entered his name into the upcoming NFL Draft.

Read More

Ole Miss won 10 regular season games in 2021 for the first time in program history in the second year of Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss. The Rebels will open their 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Jaxson Dart
Football

SOURCES: Jaxson Dart Admitted as Student at Ole Miss

45 minutes ago
Chris Vizzina
Recruiting

Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Targeting New QB Recruit in the Class of 2023

9 hours ago
USATSI_15628642
Basketball

How To Watch: No. 24 Ole Miss Travels to No. 1 South Carolina

15 hours ago
ommc
Football

LOOK: Ole Miss Football Tweets Renderings of Renovated Facilities

16 hours ago
USATSI_17569427
Basketball

Cold Shooting Night Dooms Ole Miss Basketball at Home Against Arkansas

22 hours ago
Matthew Murrell 26
Basketball

How To Watch: Ole Miss Looks For Second-Straight Win, Hosts Arkansas

Jan 26, 2022
IMG_5748
Recruiting

'We Want Arch': The Latest Chapter in the Manning Legacy at Ole Miss

Jan 25, 2022
Arch Manning (Derick E. Hingle via. the MMQB)
Recruiting

Lane Kiffin Visiting QB Recruit Arch Manning in New Orleans on Tuesday

Jan 25, 2022