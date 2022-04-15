Ole Miss RB Kentrel Bullock Discusses Competition in Revamped Running Back Room

Kentrel Bullock is a part of an Ole Miss running back squad that will look different in 2022 from the Rebels' 2021 campaign.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss has a revamped running back room as it heads toward the 2022 season, and Kentrel Bullock is getting an opportunity to be a key piece in that room this fall.

Bullock is joined in the backfield by transfers Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley as well as high school signee Quinshon Judkins.

"It's really competitive," Bullock said. "All the new backs we've got and the ones who came back, everybody's got a different skill. That's what brings the juice to our room. You never get to have a break. You've got to compete every day.

"The competition that Zach and Bentley bring, it makes me go up even more. When I go up, they go up."

Ole Miss lost its top three backs from last season after Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner declared for the NFL Draft, and Henry Parrish transferred to Miami. Despite not getting as many touches to this point in his Ole Miss career, Bullock is adjusting to his new role and is appreciative of what he has learned through the process.

"I'm taking it step-by-step," Bullock said. "Just putting in work each and every day. I got to watch those guys and learn even more--more protection, how they do things. It taught me a lot."

The Rebels also have a new running backs coach in Marquel Blackwell, something that Bullock has enjoyed this spring.

"I think he's a great coach," Bullock said. "He brings things to the table that no other coaches have. He has all the tools to be a coach that someone needs."

While the running back room appears to be loaded with talent and competition, the same can be said for the quarterback situation in Oxford. Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart are vying to be the replacement for Matt Corral this fall.

"I feel like it's the same as the running back room," Bullock said. "Luke is a great quarterback, and Dart is a great quarterback. It's just competition. That's what we're on right now."

Jaxson Dart Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart Luke Altmyer

Ole Miss will open its 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

