Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin Pays Homage to Ole Miss' Chucky Mullins with Friday Tweet

The Rebels' head coach paid tribute to an Ole Miss great on Friday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Former Ole Miss football player Chucky Mullins passed away 31 years ago today, and the Rebels football team honored his legacy on social media on Friday.

Mullins was paralyzed on Oct. 28, 1989 after a tackle he made on Vanderbilt fullback Brad Gaines. He passed away in 1991, and Ole Miss honors his legacy with the Chucky Mullins Award each season, given to a defensive football player in his memory. Chucky Mullins Drive on the Ole Miss campus is also named after the former player. 

With Friday being the anniversary of his passing, Ole Miss football tweeted a photo of Mullins in his honor, and Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin quoted the tweet with a message of his own.

"Chucky was and continues to be an inspiration to all who knew him and know of his legacy," Kiffin said in his tweet.

The Rebels have also been known to honor Mullins in recent years with special uniforms when they host Vanderbilt, including last season when they defeated the Commodores 31-17 in Oxford.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17204183
USATSI_17204189
USATSI_17205392

These uniforms are reminiscent of those worn during Mullins' playing days at Ole Miss where the program donned powder blue helmets and navy jerseys on the day of his injury.

_big_3995494

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

_big_3996791

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

_big_3997542

Photos courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Mullins' story has also been the subject of documentaries and movies, including "Undefeated: The Chucky Mullins Story" and "It's Time."

Ole Miss finished the 1989 football season with an 8-4 record and a win over Air Force in the Liberty Bowl. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores

_big_3995494
Football

Lane Kiffin Pays Homage to Ole Miss' Chucky Mullins with Friday Tweet

By John Macon Gillespie25 seconds ago
Ahmad musc
Recruiting

New Rebel WR Target Brown Calls Ole Miss Tender 'Dream Offer'

By The Grove Report Staff3 hours ago
Davin Wydner
Recruiting

Rebels Add Walk-On Signal Caller Davin Wydner from Florida

By The Grove Report Staff17 hours ago
Jaron_Willis2
Football

2022 Ole Miss Linebacker Jaron Willis Agrees to New NIL Deal

By Ben King18 hours ago
Coach Yo Ole Miss Women's Basketball 11
Basketball

Ole Miss and Yollett McPhee-McCuin Agree to Contract Extension

By Ben KingMay 5, 2022
Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral
Football

Report Card: Grading Ole Miss Sports in the 2021-22 School Year

By John Macon GillespieMay 5, 2022
Luke Altmyer
Football

Post-Spring Depth Chart: Ole Miss QB Battle Extends Into Summer

By John Macon GillespieMay 5, 2022
Kermit Davis 3
Basketball

Kermit Davis Hires Brock Morris to Ole Miss Basketball Staff

By John Macon GillespieMay 4, 2022