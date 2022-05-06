Lane Kiffin Pays Homage to Ole Miss' Chucky Mullins with Friday Tweet

The Rebels' head coach paid tribute to an Ole Miss great on Friday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Former Ole Miss football player Chucky Mullins passed away 31 years ago today, and the Rebels football team honored his legacy on social media on Friday.

Mullins was paralyzed on Oct. 28, 1989 after a tackle he made on Vanderbilt fullback Brad Gaines. He passed away in 1991, and Ole Miss honors his legacy with the Chucky Mullins Award each season, given to a defensive football player in his memory. Chucky Mullins Drive on the Ole Miss campus is also named after the former player.

With Friday being the anniversary of his passing, Ole Miss football tweeted a photo of Mullins in his honor, and Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin quoted the tweet with a message of his own.

"Chucky was and continues to be an inspiration to all who knew him and know of his legacy," Kiffin said in his tweet.

The Rebels have also been known to honor Mullins in recent years with special uniforms when they host Vanderbilt, including last season when they defeated the Commodores 31-17 in Oxford.

These uniforms are reminiscent of those worn during Mullins' playing days at Ole Miss where the program donned powder blue helmets and navy jerseys on the day of his injury.

Mullins' story has also been the subject of documentaries and movies, including "Undefeated: The Chucky Mullins Story" and "It's Time."

Ole Miss finished the 1989 football season with an 8-4 record and a win over Air Force in the Liberty Bowl.

