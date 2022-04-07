Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Leads FBS Coaches in Twitter Interactions in March

The Rebel head coach had more interactions than any other coach in the country last month.

Lane Kiffin loves to have fun on Twitter. It appears that the public enjoys his fun, as well.

On Wednesday, SkullSparks tweeted the 12 FBS coaches who had generated the most interactions on their personal Twitter account in the month of March, and Kiffin led the way by a large margin.

As seen in the graphic, Kiffin's Twitter account generated 81 thousand interactions last month, and Miami's Mario Cristobal came in second with 65 thousand.

The rankings from last month are as follows:

1. Lane Kiffin -- Ole Miss

2. Mario Cristobal -- Miami (Fla.)

3. Matt Wells -- Texas Tech

4. Brent Venables -- Clemson

5. Shane Beamer -- South Carolina

6. Mel Tucker -- Michigan State

7. Sam Pittman -- Arkansas

8. Josh Heupel -- Tennessee

9. Mike Leach -- Mississippi State

10. Ryan Day -- Ohio State

11. Brian Kelly -- LSU

12. Dan Lanning -- Oregon

Although there is obviously no trophy or championship given for leading this category, a head coach is a large part of an individual program's brand, and Kiffin leading the charge last month is strong for Ole Miss.

The Rebels are looking to continue momentum established last season when they take the field in 2022. Ole Miss won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history in 2021, and although it is replacing a large amount of talent from last year's roster, Kiffin and staff have hit the transfer portal as hard as any program in the country this offseason to attempt to alleviate that transition.

Ole Miss will open its 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

