A Bad Omen? Reviewing The Ole Miss Color-on-Color Jersey Matchups

Ole Miss and Louisville are both wearing colored jerseys on Monday. Here's how the Rebels have fared in past color-on-color matchups on the gridiron.

This week, Ole Miss and Louisville football both announced their uniform combinations for their upcoming season-opener on Labor Day in Atlanta, and both teams are sporting colored jerseys in the neutral site game.

The Cardinals are going with an all-red look for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff at Mercedes Benz Stadium while the Rebels are wearing their powder blue helmets, powder blue jerseys, and white pants for the second-straight year in a season-opener.

Color-on-color matchups are semi-rare in NCAA football, but Ole Miss technically has a history of these matchups in the last 10 years.

From 2010 to 2012, Ole Miss football sported an all-gray alternate uniform set that was classified as a "road" uniform due to its light color. As a result, each time Ole Miss wore this jersey, the opposing team would wear its home set as well, regardless of where the game was played.

While Monday will be the first time Ole Miss' powder blue uniforms have been used in a color-on-color matchup, Ole Miss played four such games from 2010 to 2012.

2010 Auburn -- Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, L 51-31

The first instance of a color-on-color matchup in the modern era for Ole Miss came in 2010 against No. 1 Auburn in Oxford.

Cam Newton was in his heyday for the Auburn Tigers, and he and his team rolled the Rebels in what would become a 4-8 season for Ole Miss.

2011 Auburn -- Jordan-Hare Stadium, L 41-23

The second installment of Ole Miss in a color-on-color jersey matchup also came against Auburn. Ole Miss went 2-10 in 2011 with wins over Southern Illinois and Fresno State, so the Tigers went home with another win in this uniform matchup.

2012 Alabama -- Bryant-Denny Stadium, L 33-14

Hugh Freeze's tenure in Oxford saw Ole Miss wear this uniform combination twice in 2012, both in SEC road games. The Rebels were competitive early in both of these games, but fell both times, beginning with a road loss at Alabama.

2012 Georgia -- Sanford Stadium, L 37-10

The final installment of Ole Miss' color-on-color matchups came in Athens in 2012. The Rebels fell to the Bulldogs, but they would go on to finish 6-6 and pick up a bowl win in the BBVA Compass Bowl over Pittsburgh in Hugh Freeze's first season on campus.

Final Thoughts

Since 2010, Ole Miss is 0-4 in color-on-color jersey matchups on the gridiron, and they will look to reverse that trend on Monday against Louisville.

The kickoff between the Rebels and Cardinals is set for Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

