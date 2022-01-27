LOOK: Ole Miss Football Tweets Renderings of Renovated Facilities

Skip to main content

Ole Miss Football Tweets Renderings of Renovated Facilities

Ole Miss athletics recently launched the 'Champions Now' fundraising campaign, and part of that endeavor involves football.

When Lane Kiffin was hired at Ole Miss, he put it bluntly: "We didn't come here to be good. We came here to be great."

It appears that Ole Miss is taking that statement to heart in terms of facility upgrades.

The Ole Miss football Twitter account tweeted renderings of renovated facilities on Wednesday night and a link to the "Champions Now" campaign, a fundraising endeavor recently launched by the athletics department.

Renovations of the Manning Center on the campus of Ole Miss began earlier this month. The Manning Center serves as a practice facility as well as team meeting and coaching areas for the program.

Read More

"The $350 Million CHAMPIONS. NOW. capital campaign has been established to vastly improve the Ole Miss Athletics facilities and raise the standard for our level of competitiveness and success within the Southeastern Conference and nationally," Ole Miss stated on the campaign's website. "When completed, CHAMPIONS. NOW. will be the difference maker that vaults Ole Miss to the top tier of athletics departments nationally, giving the Rebels the resources to win championships. 

"The time is now to go from good to great and join the elite."

While the program is gaining momentum in terms of facilities, Ole Miss football is coming off of some strong momentum on the field, as well. The Rebels completed a 10-win season in 2021 and earned a berth in the Sugar Bowl.

