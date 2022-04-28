Skip to main content

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Discusses Influence of A.J. Brown Prior to Draft Day

The former Rebel quarterback praised Brown for his NFL success earlier this week.

LAS VEGAS -- Matt Corral is preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft, and he's had some help along the way from a fellow Ole Miss alum who went before him to the league.

Corral recently discussed with Jim Wyatt, a writer covering the Tennessee Titans, about the influence that former Rebel receiver A.J. Brown has had on Corral during his time at Ole Miss and his preparation for the NFL.

"He really just told me to be myself," Corral said. "That was the best advice that I got throughout this whole process. At the end of the day, you're going to end up where you're going to end up, and you might as well be yourself and have a team fall in love with who you really are."

Matt Corral

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 3

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 7

Matt Corral

Corral also harped on the success Brown has had in his career so far with the Tennessee Titans, a success that he hopes to replicate once he reaches the NFL this coming season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was expected," Corral said. "Seeing A.J. at Ole Miss, from his work ethic to the way he approaches the game. A.J. is one of those dudes in the league who's going to be there a long time, and a lot of people are going to know his name."

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT. Corral has seen projections for himself in both the first and second rounds leading up to draft day.

USATSI_17559949

A.J. Brown

USATSI_17560035

A.J. Brown

USATSI_17560638

A.J. Brown

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

USATSI_17560035
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Discusses Influence of A.J. Brown Prior to Draft Day

By John Macon Gillespie2 minutes ago
Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2
Football

NFL Draft: Could These NFC Teams Eye Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Late in 1st Round?

By Zach Dimmitt14 hours ago
Robert Grigsby
Recruiting

Ole Miss Makes the Cut for Georgia OL Robert Grigsby

By The Grove Report Staff16 hours ago
Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy makes his way down field, getting slammed leadding to a fumble and turnover 12:11 left in the first quarter of the game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville Saturday, Nov. 28, 2019
Football

Former Ole Miss Rebels Included in Bleacher Report's Final NFL Draft Big Board

By John Macon Gillespie17 hours ago
screen-shot-2016-04-28-at-9
Football

Ole Miss Alum Laremy Tunsil Mints NFT of Famous NFL Draft 'Gas Mask' Moment

By The Grove Report Staff20 hours ago
Matt Corral 2
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Takes Wonderlic Test Ahead of NFL Draft

By Zach DimmittApr 27, 2022
elko 1
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Tops Mississippi State in Midweek, Wins Governor's Cup

By John Macon GillespieApr 26, 2022
Sam Williams
Football

Former Ole Miss Rebels Included in Sports Illustrated's Top 262 Draft Rankings

By Ben KingApr 26, 2022