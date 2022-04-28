Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Discusses Influence of A.J. Brown Prior to Draft Day

LAS VEGAS -- Matt Corral is preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft, and he's had some help along the way from a fellow Ole Miss alum who went before him to the league.

Corral recently discussed with Jim Wyatt, a writer covering the Tennessee Titans, about the influence that former Rebel receiver A.J. Brown has had on Corral during his time at Ole Miss and his preparation for the NFL.

"He really just told me to be myself," Corral said. "That was the best advice that I got throughout this whole process. At the end of the day, you're going to end up where you're going to end up, and you might as well be yourself and have a team fall in love with who you really are."

Corral also harped on the success Brown has had in his career so far with the Tennessee Titans, a success that he hopes to replicate once he reaches the NFL this coming season.

"It was expected," Corral said. "Seeing A.J. at Ole Miss, from his work ethic to the way he approaches the game. A.J. is one of those dudes in the league who's going to be there a long time, and a lot of people are going to know his name."

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT. Corral has seen projections for himself in both the first and second rounds leading up to draft day.

