Matt Corral Discusses NFL, Jaxson Dart at Fanatics Red Carpet

The departing Rebel quarterback shared some of his thoughts on his current situation over the weekend as well as a new quarterback at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss' Matt Corral is prepping for a career in the NFL, and he is reflecting on his time in Oxford in the process.

Corral is especially grateful for the relationship he formed with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin during his time in Oxford, and he believes that their relationship was unique in college football. Claudette Montana Pattison of Sports Illustrated's All Trojans caught up with Corral on the Fanatics red carpet this weekend.

"Coach Kiffin was different, but I couldn't be more thankful to have worked for him," Corral said. "He taught me a lot about the game, on and off the field. Just from a player-to-coach perspective, I truly believe there was nobody across the country who had what I had for my coach."

As a reporter who covers USC, Pattison was sure to ask Corral about Trojan transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart who has recently made his way to Oxford to work under Kiffin's leadership.

"Hopefully, he breaks my records," Corral said. "He's going to do well in that system, for sure."

As far as prepping for the NFL, Corral has a singular quarterback in mind who he wants to style himself after.

"Aaron Rodgers," Corral said. "The way he makes it look so effortless and how he can make any throw."

Corral had a record-setting career at Ole Miss, and he helped the Rebels reach the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2021 season. Although Corral left the game in the first half with an ankle injury, and Ole Miss eventually lost the game, he became a fan favorite in his latter years in Oxford, and he gives a large amount of the credit to Lane Kiffin for his development.

