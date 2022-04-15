Skip to main content

NFL GM On Ole Miss' Matt Corral: 'We Like Him A Lot'

Matt Corral continues to garner praise approaching the NFL Draft.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral hopes to hear his name called during the NFL Draft later this month, and there are multiple general managers courting his interests.

Corral will be attending the draft in person in Las Vegas, and NFL reporter Jordan Schultz recently spoke with an NFL GM about the former Rebel quarterback.

Matt Corral

Matt Corral

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 7

Matt Corral

Although the general manager in question is not named, he had high praise for Corral.

"We like him a lot. He makes some plays and throws that make your jaw drop. He has a really quick release; thought he was more disciplined with his decision-making last year. He's playing in the spread and he's good on the board."

Corral helped guide Ole Miss to a 10-win season in 2021, the first time the Rebels have won 10 regular season games in program history. Ole Miss also earned a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but it fell to the Baylor Bears after Corral went down with an ankle injury in the first half. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Due to his injury, Corral did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine, but he did go through drills at Ole Miss' Pro Day last month. Multiple mock drafts have Corral selected in the first or second round later this month.

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs LSU 2

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 13

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 9

Matt Corral

After Corral's departure, Ole Miss is currently seeking his heir under center, likely turning to either incumbent backup Luke Altmyer or transfer Jaxson Dart who joined the Rebels this offseason. 

The NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

Matt Corral 7
Football

NFL GM On Ole Miss' Matt Corral: 'We Like Him A Lot'

By John Macon Gillespie16 seconds ago
USATSI_16737018
Football

Ole Miss RB Kentrel Bullock Discusses Competition in Revamped Running Back Room

By John Macon Gillespie1 hour ago
Miles_Battle1
Football

Ole Miss Cornerback Miles Battle: "The Whole Spring Has Felt Really Good"

By Ben King2 hours ago
Dylan Delucia 4
Baseball

Dylan DeLucia, Rebel Offense Give Ole Miss Series-Opening Win Over South Carolina

By John Macon Gillespie17 hours ago
Matt Corral and team
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Attending NFL Draft in Las Vegas

By Ben King20 hours ago
Jimothy_Lewis2
Football

Top 2024 Offensive Tackle Recruit Visiting Ole Miss on Saturday

By Ben King21 hours ago
Amaree Abram
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Officially Signs Guard Amaree Abram

By The Grove Report Staff23 hours ago
Ryan Yaites
Recruiting

Ole Miss DB Target Ryan Yaites to Commit on Friday

By The Grove Report StaffApr 14, 2022