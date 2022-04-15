NFL GM On Ole Miss' Matt Corral: 'We Like Him A Lot'

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral hopes to hear his name called during the NFL Draft later this month, and there are multiple general managers courting his interests.

Corral will be attending the draft in person in Las Vegas, and NFL reporter Jordan Schultz recently spoke with an NFL GM about the former Rebel quarterback.

Although the general manager in question is not named, he had high praise for Corral.

"We like him a lot. He makes some plays and throws that make your jaw drop. He has a really quick release; thought he was more disciplined with his decision-making last year. He's playing in the spread and he's good on the board."

Corral helped guide Ole Miss to a 10-win season in 2021, the first time the Rebels have won 10 regular season games in program history. Ole Miss also earned a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but it fell to the Baylor Bears after Corral went down with an ankle injury in the first half.

Due to his injury, Corral did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine, but he did go through drills at Ole Miss' Pro Day last month. Multiple mock drafts have Corral selected in the first or second round later this month.

After Corral's departure, Ole Miss is currently seeking his heir under center, likely turning to either incumbent backup Luke Altmyer or transfer Jaxson Dart who joined the Rebels this offseason.

The NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30.

