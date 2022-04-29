Skip to main content

Ole Miss' Matt Corral Falls Out of First Round of NFL Draft

The Rebel quarterback was not taken in the first 32 picks of the 2022 draft on Thursday night.

LAS VEGAS -- The first round dream for Matt Corral was not meant to be as the former Ole Miss quarterback was not selected on Thursday night's open of the NFL Draft. 

Corral's draft stock fluctuated widely during the lead up to Thursday night with some mock drafts having him in the first round and others well into the second. It was the latter of these projections that proved to be most accurate, however, as Corral's name was not called with the first 32 picks of the draft.

Matt Corral 2
Matt Corral 3
Matt Corral

The quarterback spoke earlier in the week about conversations he had with former Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown leading up to the draft. Brown himself was part of a draft day trade between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

"He really just told me to be myself," Corral said. "That was the best advice that I got throughout this whole process. At the end of the day, you're going to end up where you're going to end up, and you might as well be yourself and have a team fall in love with who you really are."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Corral departs Ole Miss after leading the Rebels to a 10-win season in 2021 and a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Rebel quarterback went down in the first half of the bowl game with an ankle injury and did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine as a result. He did, however, go through drills at the Ole Miss Pro Day in front of representatives from 31 of the NFL's 32 teams.

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2
Matt Corral Ole Miss vs LSU
Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Matt Corral 17
Football

Ole Miss' Matt Corral Falls Out of First Round of NFL Draft

By John Macon Gillespie18 seconds ago
USATSI_17559949
Football

Former Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown Traded to Eagles for 18th Overall Draft Pick

By John Macon Gillespie12 hours ago
Braxton Myers
Recruiting

Texas DB Myers Names Finalists, Sets Commitment Date

By The Grove Report Staff20 hours ago
Matt Corral 2
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Left Out of Final Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

By Ben King20 hours ago
Wilkin Formby
Recruiting

Formby Talks 'Great' Ole Miss Official Visit, Rolls Royce and More

By The Grove Report StaffApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17560035
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Discusses Influence of A.J. Brown Prior to Draft Day

By John Macon GillespieApr 28, 2022
Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2
Football

NFL Draft: Could These NFC Teams Eye Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Late in 1st Round?

By Zach DimmittApr 27, 2022
Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy makes his way down field, getting slammed leadding to a fumble and turnover 12:11 left in the first quarter of the game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville Saturday, Nov. 28, 2019
Football

Former Ole Miss Rebels Included in Bleacher Report's Final NFL Draft Big Board

By John Macon GillespieApr 27, 2022