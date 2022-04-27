Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Takes Wonderlic Test Ahead of NFL Draft

Corral is preparing to be one of the top quarterbacks selected on Thursday.

Months-long hype surrounding the 2022 NFL Draft finally comes to a peak on Thursday night as the first round begins.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is about to be one of the top signal-callers selected, and like many of the top QBs to come before him, the famous, yet controversial, QB Wonderlic test stands in the way of draft day.

The test is a 12-minute, 50 question exam that tests QBs on their mental and cognitive abilities. It’s somewhat of a test of intelligence. For perspective, seven-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady scored a 33 before the 2000 draft.

Sports Illustrated confirmed the scores for this year’s prospects Monday, which were first reported by Andrew Fillipponi of CBS Sports. And while the computer exam certainly doesn’t indicate one’s potential success as an NFL QB, Corral’s final score left more to be desired.

He scored a 15 on the test, which ranked as last among the top seven QB prospects in this year’s draft. Here are the rest of the scores:

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky - 35

Sam Howell, North Carolina - 34

Malik Willis, Liberty - 32

Carson Strong, Nevada - 22

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati - 19

Kenny Pickett, Pitt - 17

Corral, who has been projected as high as the third overall pick by the Texans in one SI mock draft and as low as the second round in others, will likely not see his draft placement be affected by a low score on the Wonderlic. Teams are likely to focus on his accuracy, mobility, and durability despite being undersized at 6-2, 212.

Still, Corral wowed the SEC last season with his versatility as a thrower and runner. He was third in the conference in passing yards (3,349) while adding 20 touchdowns and just five picks. Corral was also tied for fifth in the SEC for all players with 11 rushing touchdowns.

The real test will now be whether or not his memorable junior season will translate well to the NFL.

