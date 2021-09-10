A History Of Patriotic Helmet Decals For Ole Miss Football

Saturday will mark the fifth time the Rebels have donned the American flag decals for their Military Appreciation game.

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 falls on a Saturday, and numerous college football teams across the country are paying some form of tribute with their uniform details, including Ole Miss.

The Rebels have made a habit over the last five seasons of putting a patriotic helmet logo on their lids for their Military Appreciation game which is usually on or around Veteran's Day. This year, however, the Military Appreciation night is on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, giving the Rebels a chance to use this helmet decal in Week 2 against Austin Peay.

Here's how Ole Miss announced their uniform combination on Thursday night.

And here's a closer look that was released on Friday morning.

As you'll notice, the Rebels are wearing their traditional gray pants on Saturday for the first time since its home loss to Auburn in 2020, the only time the gray pants were worn last year.

Here are some shots from Ole Miss' previous instances of wearing this helmet decal.

2017: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (W 50-22)

Ole Miss debuted these decals in Matt Luke's interim head coaching season for the Rebels in a win over the Louisiana-Lafayette (now known simply as "Louisiana") Ragin' Cajuns. The decals made their entrance on the navy helmets like we will see this Saturday.

2018: vs. South Carolina (L 48-44)

The only loss for Ole Miss when wearing these decals came against the Gamecocks in 2018. It is also the only time Ole Miss has worn the decal on white helmets.

2019: vs. New Mexico State (W 41-3)

The Rebels wore the same uniform combination we will see this Saturday against New Mexico State in 2019 en route to a blowout win.

2020: vs. South Carolina (W 59-42)

The Rebels got revenge on the Gamecocks for the loss in 2018 last season while donning the patriotic decals. This is the only instance where the Rebels have worn the decals on the powder blue helmets.

