Live Updates: No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Rebels look to cap the holiday with the first 10-win regular season in program history

Egg Bowl, Thanksgiving night with plenty at stake from each angle.

What more can a Mississippian ask for?

In the 2021 version of the Magnolia State matchup, each rival is on an upward trajectory with bowl game slots, perception and of course bragging rights on the line. But this isn't just a regional or local game, with the holiday spotlight pointed to the SEC West to cap college football's Thanksgiving slate from a national angle.

Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) hits the road to Starkville to face Mike Leach, Will Rogers and the surging Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 4-3) and the Air Raid offense. The Bulldog defense is better than one would expect, especially against the run, in what should be a strength-vs-strength angle while the explosive and balanced Rebel offense takes the field.

Each team was relatively unchallenged the week prior and should line up quite healthy for game No. 12, so few expect one team to separate from the other on this night.

The Grove Report staff is not unanimous in the winner of the game, either, as most expect it to be relatively close throughout. The SI Sportsbook has the line favoring the hometown Bulldogs by 2.5 points just about an hour before kickoff (with the over/under up to 65 for those interested).

Pregame

For those keeping an eye on the weather, last check had the temperature at 56 degrees with a 35% chance of precipitation. How big of a role may that play tonight?

First Quarter

Ole Miss received the kick and Kiffin immediately went for the first fourth down of the night. A dive to Jarrion Ealy was well-fit by the state defense and the home team got the stop and all the momentum.

change of possession

Will Rogers and the MSU passing offense came out of the gates throwing and moved the chains against a short field. Rebels got the stop but the ice was broken in short field goal form.

1Q | 11:46, 3-0 Mississippi State

Corral and the tempo got going on the second drive, converting first downs with his arm and legs. Kiffin would not test on the next fourth down, just in time for Cale Nation to nail the first field goal attempt of his career.

1Q | 7:07, 3-3

Rogers also looked more comfortable on the second drive and the Bulldogs marched with his quick trigger. After missing a wide open target in the end zone on first and goal, Marquis Robinson set the drive back with a sack and the defense rallied on third down. Nolan McCord connected on his second try of the night to help re-take the lead.

1Q | 0

